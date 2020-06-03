 Everything is already priced in DKNG stock price. What you need to know. – Idaho Reporter

Everything is already priced in DKNG stock price. What you need to know.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 3, 2020 0 Comments

The day started in red for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock price. After a fantastic day yesterday, DKNG lost more than 3% on Wednesday. And looking at how the stock performed (YTD) I am sure many investors are still happy about the price. Especially the ones that entered DKNG shares below $15.

But in the midday, a great news for sport related stocks occurred online. NBA is back in the game. According to ESPN NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, “NBA’s inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12.”

Now everyone expects DKNG to gain even more traction, massive volumes and price over $50. But this will not happen, at least not any time soon, as this information is already priced in the stock and DKNG have nothing special to offer at this time. Yes, markets are not a place to look out for logical moves and some bad stocks often go up without a good reason. But not this time, in my eyes.

Furthermore, at the end of 2019 Draftkings reported that they have only $450K in cash on their accounts, but this money is depleted and now they have some $150-ish available.

…there’s a better than average chance that DraftKings will run into financial trouble at some point in the coming year.

Daniel W. Vena

And we are now going to finish this article with the Tweet of the day for DKNG shares:

Have in mind that The tweet of the day was written by “Pharmacist at Wayne County Jail” and not a financial expert.

Robert K. Reed

