Eventbrite nabs ex-PayPal Director

On November 30, 2020, the Board of Directors of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) appointed Xiaojing Fan as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and principal accounting officer, effective as of December 1, 2020.

Ms. Fan, age 44, served as Director, Corporate Controller at PayPal, a global online payment platform, from April 2017 to November 2020 and previously served as Senior Manager, Corporate Center Controller from PayPal’s separation from eBay in July 2015 to April 2017. Prior to that, Ms. Fan held several positions within the finance function at eBay, a global e-commerce company, including as Senior Manager, Head of Corporate Treasury Operations and Controls at eBay and as Senior Manager, Head of Revenue and Transaction Margin at PayPal Global FP&A.

Before joining eBay/PayPal in November 2011, Ms. Fan served in various accounting roles with KPMG Advisory Services based in Silicon Valley and Ernst & Young in Chicago and Shanghai. Ms. Fan holds an MBA from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a BS in Internal Economics from Fudan University in Shanghai.



On November 18, 2020, Eventbrite entered into an employment offer letter with Ms. Fan, where we learned that Ms. Fan’s annual base salary will be $300,000,

Sign-On Bonus of $200,000, paid on her 3-month anniversary and Equity Award covering $1 million of the Company’s Class A common stock, which will vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on February 1, 2022 and the remainder vesting on a quarterly basis over the following three years.

