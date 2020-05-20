 Etsy Inc (ETSY) Senior VP of People Sold 10,000 Etsy Shares for $812,400 – Idaho Reporter

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Senior VP of People Sold 10,000 Etsy Shares for $812,400

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 20, 2020

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock price is hovering around $77 on Wednesday. One interesting information occurred today in a SEC filing signed by Alla Berenshteyn, Attorney-In-Fact for Raina Moskowitz .

Raina Moskowitz, SVP of People at Etsy sold 10,000 shares of the ETSY’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in Etsy Inc.

ETSY stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.63.

