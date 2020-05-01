 Elon Musk’s girlfriend is mad at him and their baby is “due on Monday”. Oh yes, Tesla stocks plummeted. – Idaho Reporter

Automotive, Entrepreneurs, NASDAQ, National

Elon Musk’s girlfriend is mad at him and their baby is “due on Monday”. Oh yes, Tesla stocks plummeted.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 1, 2020 0 Comments

Photo source:https://twitter.com/fabiandoehla/status/1256270521056006145/photo/1

Read Next →

National

United Airlines Exec to employees:May and June schedule is down 90%

Industries

Un-American move by Delta Air Lines, United and American Airlines. Only masked passengers allowed.

Investments

Is MGI stock a buy after Q1 2020 results?

So, I am sitting in my home today, minding my own business, being locked due to coronavirus lockdown and all of a sudden I see the latest news on my tablet:”Tesla stocks down after Musk tweeted that stock price is too high”!

What, 420 much?

Naah, the guy is just bored to death like the rest of us normal people. We had enough of it, just open the world already so everyone can get to their biz.

Anyway, Mr. Musk started posting a series of tweets, with this one being my favorite.

Right after this tweet he said that his Girlfriend is mad at him.

“This is the best news I’ve heard so far. This means you’re still together, despite speculation to contrary. Maybe that’s what this is about. I hope you fair well.”- said one of the posters

He then confirmed to him that “Baby is due on Monday”.

I saw a meme that said the name of the baby is gonna be Corona Musk. Good luck to both TSLA shareholders and Musk team.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

National

United Airlines Exec to employees:May and June schedule is down 90%

Industries

Un-American move by Delta Air Lines, United and American Airlines. Only masked passengers allowed.

Investments

Is MGI stock a buy after Q1 2020 results?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén