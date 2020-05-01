Elon Musk’s girlfriend is mad at him and their baby is “due on Monday”. Oh yes, Tesla stocks plummeted.

So, I am sitting in my home today, minding my own business, being locked due to coronavirus lockdown and all of a sudden I see the latest news on my tablet:”Tesla stocks down after Musk tweeted that stock price is too high”!

What, 420 much?

Naah, the guy is just bored to death like the rest of us normal people. We had enough of it, just open the world already so everyone can get to their biz.

Anyway, Mr. Musk started posting a series of tweets, with this one being my favorite.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Right after this tweet he said that his Girlfriend is mad at him.

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

“This is the best news I’ve heard so far. This means you’re still together, despite speculation to contrary. Maybe that’s what this is about. I hope you fair well.”- said one of the posters

He then confirmed to him that “Baby is due on Monday”.

I saw a meme that said the name of the baby is gonna be Corona Musk. Good luck to both TSLA shareholders and Musk team.