Each SWBI stockholder to receive one free share of AOUT for 4 SWBI shares

Posted by Robert K. Reed on July 20, 2020

In advance of the previously announced spin-off of Smith & Wesson Brands wholly owned subsidiary, American Outdoor Brands, Inc., or AOUT, from SWBI, which is expected to occur on August 24, 2020, SWBI today submitted through SEC filing disclosure of information regarding same spin-off.

Here are the key takeaways:

  1. Each SWBI stockholder of record will receive one share of AOUT common stock for every four shares of SWBI common stock held by such stockholder.
  2. Distribution of these shares will take place in Late August 2020.
  3. After the distribution the spin-off will trade under AOUT on NASDAQ
  4. American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) owns a portfolio of 20 diverse consumer brands
  5. Company claims to have a “strong balance sheet to support organic and inorganic growth objectives”
  6. Products offered by AOUT go from game cameras and scopes to tents and range gear.

American Outdoors Brands expects to deliver more than 300 new products to the market during 2020.

