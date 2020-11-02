 DraftKings(DKNG) predicts landslide victory for Trump – Idaho Reporter

National

DraftKings(DKNG) predicts landslide victory for Trump

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 2, 2020

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has announced today that more than 350,000 of its users predicted a landslide victory for the U.S. president Donald Trump.

According to the tweet posted on the official account of DraftKings users from all states, with the exception of Colorado, expect that Trump is going to sweep through the USA.

But some of the social media users tend to disagree saying how:”This is not how data works”.

DraftKings later clarified that “the map above isn’t which states candidate will win, but rather who the majority of users in each state thinks will win the general election.”

And according to this map, only Colorado users predict a Biden win.

So, who is the winner of the 2020 elections?

