Draftkings now have $1.2 billion in cash and no debt. Is this a good reason to buy DKNG stock?

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today released financial results for the Q2 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, DraftKings reported GAAP revenue of $71 million compared to $57 million during the same period in 2019. On a pro forma basis, including the effect of the Company’s business combination with SBTech (Global) Limited and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. as if it had been completed on January 1, 2019, revenue would have been $75 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $83 million during the same period in 2019. DraftKings ended the second quarter of 2020 with over $1.2 billion in cash and no debt on its balance sheet.

“We believe that the best product will ultimately win with the American consumer,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “As a technology first organization, we will continue to focus on bringing new and innovative products to market that strengthen our engagement with customers and maintain our competitive differentiation.”

The Company is introducing fiscal year 2020 pro forma revenue guidance of $500 million to $540 million which equates to year-over-year pro forma revenue growth of 22% to 37% in the second half of 2020. This guidance assumes that the professional sports calendar remains as currently contemplated and that DraftKings operates in the states in which it is currently live.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares jumped more than 300% since the beginning of the year but many investors are wondering if there is still enough room to grow this year, especially due to COVID-19 crisis.