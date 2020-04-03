Dozens of United and Delta Air Lines pilots tested positive for COVID-19

United Airlines is losing more than $100 million in revenue per day, as planes fly with around just 15% of seats filled this week President Scott Kirby told employees Thursday in a town hall meeting. “The goal once we get down to October will be to get our cash burn down to zero for as long as possible.”-Kirby said.

We previously reported that Delta Air Lines is burning $50 million per day.

But besides burning cash United and Delta are also “burning” its employees.

From that same United Town Hall Meeting yesterday, we also learned that coronavirus is spreading among the United Airlines staff. This was not the breaking news yesterday so we decided to write this piece. According to one of the employees this is the list of,so far, confirmed cases.

71 FAs tested positive for COVID-19

26 pilots tested positive for COVID-19

And according to one pilot on Airline Forum, 35 Delta pilots have tested positive for the virus,while another poster said that there are “29 positive with another 30 awaiting results.”

@VP @realDonaldTrump @CDCemergency @united @WeAreALPA The lack of Covid-19 test availability is appalling!! We have sick pilots that have had possible exposer and we cannot get tested!!! — Mishy (@Mishy41Mishy) March 30, 2020

Another United pilot reported on his ordeal with coronavirus infection, saying that he “always expected to get it, just never expected to catch it on the front end” -and added that his “last trip was TXL on the 7th. No one from the crew is sick.”

He dialed 911 in the morning of March 25,after coughing up blood. But he reports that he was not feeling well since March 16. On March 18 he visited doctor but the doc only gave him “some cough medicine” and Z pack (antibiotic).

In other news: A 63-year-old pilot with Kenya Airways died yesterday after he wasd diagnosed with COVID-19. Two more pilots from Kenya who tested positive are admitted at Mombasa Hospital.