Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) Regains All March Losses

Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: DJI) had another great day no matter disastrous job market data from DoL. Unemployment has risen sharply, but not quite as extreme as some experts fear. The mood remained good thanks to the prospect of corona loosening .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) expanded its profits in late trading again somewhat and closed 1.91 percent higher at 24,331.32 points. It reached its highest level since the end of April and boosted its weekly plus once again. Despite a dip in prices on Wednesday, Wall Street’s leading index rose by two and a half percent this week.

The market said that investors had already priced in the bleak prospects on the job market with the sell-off at the end of February and in March. The unemployment rate jumped from 4.4 percent in the previous month to almost 15% in April, but analysts had feared a somewhat higher rate on average. A total of 20.5 million jobs outside agriculture were lost in April. This is the largest drop since the beginning of the 1939 survey.

After worries about the trade conflict boiled up recently, investors welcomed the fact that the US and China wanted to maintain their partial agreement. China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer agreed on this in a telephone call, according to the China Department of Commerce. US President Donald Trump nevertheless renewed the allegation that China is responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the individual values ​​in the Dow, some tech values ​​could not quite follow the pace on the overall market at the end of the week. Intel and Microsoft With comparatively slight increases of 0.9 and 0.6 percent, they were among the smallest winners in the leading index, which remained without losers. McDonalds came in last just scarce profits.

As in the previous day, Boeing was at the front -Share with an increase of 3.7 percent. In times of corona easing, recovery has recently become the order of the day after falling to its lowest level since early April on Wednesday. In a Twitter video message, Trump tuned in to the Americans to reopen the country – despite concerns about a further escalation of the corona crisis.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) was the focus of filling with submitted figures that turned out better than expected by experts. The group received praise for the fact that it was able to continue to grow through its diversified structure, even if the virus crisis paralyzed the mobility of people worldwide.

Tesla stocks rose five percent on Nasdaq. The electric car maker plans to resume production in Fremont this Friday. The plant has been closed since March 23 due to the Corona crisis.

Once again, oil prices were affected by rising prices on Friday. The easing signals in the US conflict with China also supported prices there. Chevron belonged to the Dow and ExxonMobil with profits of 3.1 and 4.4 percent respectively in the front third.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed today.

Company Performance Today 3M* (NYSE:MMM) +2.77 (1.90%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) +2.77 (3.19%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +7.21 (2.38%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) +4.79 (3.72%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +4.89 (4.56%) Chevron* (NYSE:CVX) +2.83 (3.05%) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) +1.62 (3.92%) Coca-Cola* (NYSE:KO) +1.51 (3.39%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) +3.59 (3.40%) DuPont (NYSE:DD) +2.17 4.85% ExxonMobil* (NYSE:XOM) +1.94 (4.39%) General Electric (NYSE:GE) +0.18 (2.95%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +3.07 (1.68%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +4.98 (2.17%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) +1.76 (1.45%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +0.50 (0.85%) Johnson & Johnson* (NYSE:JNJ) +1.13 (0.77%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +1.49 (1.63%) McDonald’s* (NYSE:MCD) +0.11 (0.061%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) +0.80 (1.06%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.08 (0.59%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) +1.95 (2.20%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +1.95 (2.20%) Procter & Gamble* (NYSE:PG) +3.78 (3.37%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) +1.54 (1.61%) United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +1.64 (2.88%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) +2.00 (0.70%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +1.42 (2.55%) Visa (NYSE:V) +2.45 (1.34%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) +1.05 (0.86%)

As you can see all the price of all these stocks went up today, pushing The Dow Jones Industrial Average to clear all the March losses. Are we going to see positive results after a long weekend it remains a question. INDEXDJX: .DJI year to date lost 5,530 points, which is almost the same amount of points needed to reach all time high.