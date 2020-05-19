Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: DJI) comes to halt

INDEXDJX: DJI stocks had a turbulent day and ended up with 310 point less than Monday .

Positive news about a possible vaccine candidate against Covid-19, optimism about increasing easing in some US states and the continued recovery in the oil market had driven Dow & Co strongly. Statements by US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell, who expects an economic recovery in the summer, were also supportive, but nothing helped in the end.

For the largest US retail group Walmart (NYSE:WMT) despite the Corona crisis, the first business quarter went better than expected. Sales and profits increased, as the company announced on Tuesday. However, the consequences of the pandemic are clouding business prospects at least for the time being. The group management has therefore withdrawn its forecast for the current financial year until the end of January 2021. But the quarterly reports of home improvement chain and retailer Walmart faded and WMT stock lost 2.22% at the end of the trading day.

The hardware store chain Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has deleted the forecast for the 2020 financial year. The results of the first quarter are not that sobering. Home Depot increased sales 7.1 percent year over year to $ 28.3 billion. However, the net profit was lower. According to management, this was mainly due to higher personnel costs in the wake of the crisis. The stock lost 2.67 percent on Tuesday, but the share is still close to the record high.

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) streaming boss Kevin Mayer switches to the Chinese video platform TikTok. Mayer becomes head of TikTok and is also supposed to lead the operational business at the Chinese parent company Bytedance.

TikTok with its short video clips is particularly popular with young users. Mayer was most recently responsible for setting up the Disney + streaming service that was launched last year. That is why he was also seen as a promising successor to longtime Disney boss Robert Iger. In February, however, the previous head of the theme park division, Bob Chapek, got the top position.

In an interview with CNBC this week, Mr. Chapek noted that Disney parks in the U.S. may struggle to encourage guests to wear masks.

“I think that the masks for the guests will be something that culturally is, is different. In Asia, as you know, it’s fairly commonplace, even before COVID for folks to walk around in public with masks on. That is not the case in the U.S.”- he said.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed on May 19, 2020.

Company Performance Today 3M (NYSE:MMM) −0.89 (0.60%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) −1.15 (1.30%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) −1.82 (0.58%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) −5.00 (3.69%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) −2.77 (2.41%) Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX) −2.97 (3.21%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) −0.46 (1.01%) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) −0.42 (0.93%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) −2.42 (2.07%) Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) −1.12 (3.05%) ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) −1.40 (3.09%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) −1.40 (3.09%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) −4.05 (2.23%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) −6.54 (2.67%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) −1.19 (0.98%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +0.37 (0.62%) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) −1.44 (0.96%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) −1.56 (1.73%) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) −1.56 (1.73%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) −2.17 (2.72%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) −1.28 (0.69%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) +0.57 (0.63%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) −0.35 (0.92%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) −3.67 (3.16%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) −2.01 (2.11%) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +0.070 (0.12%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) −4.20 (1.43%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) −1.32 (2.37%) Visa (NYSE:V) −1.55 (0.81%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) −2.84 (2.22%)

As we can see in this Dow Jones Industrial Average Index chart, 3 out of 30 companies ended in green while 27companies fell down today. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the best performer together with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

So what should investors do with this “constructive” recovery period? There is still a lot of investor cash on the sidelines, and many investors still need to increase the equity investments in their portfolios. Other investors who got a bit overzealous in the recent rally should take some profits since a near-term pullback seems likely.