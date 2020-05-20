Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) close 1.4% higher as tech saves the day.

Investors shook off initial corona concerns midway through the week and regained hold of stocks. The hope of an early recovery in the economy remains decisive. There is currently a lot going on, especially when it comes to corona vaccine, which also fuels the imagination.

The recent market rally was modest by historical standards. In the early stages of economic recovery, it should continue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) rose by around 1.4 percent. DJI makes up for the losses of the previous day. The markets are also benefiting from the gradual easing announced in the COVID-19 crisis.

The recovery on the oil market also supports prices. In addition to biotech and oil stocks, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is also in the interest of investors. The network wants to open its platform for online purchases , which is well received by investors. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) also goes up with almost 5%.

Stocks didn’t bounce all the way back, but didn’t lose any ground on Wednesday.

INDEXDJX: .DJI is up a 30% from its March lows, a jump not seen since the Depression-era. But simply because the market rose dramatically doesn’t mean investors should be waiting for a pullback before investing more in equities. Why? Because the rally wasn’t unusual considering how far the market fell before the rally and is fairly typical by historical standards. In a typical recovery, 50% of the last market peak is recovered in the first six months after the market bottom. The remaining 50% recovers over the next 14 months.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed on May 20, 2020 at the moment of writing this article.

Company Performance Today 3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.47 (0.99%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) +3.73 (4.28%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +5.71 (1.82%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.80 (2.14%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +3.75 (3.35%) Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX) +3.67 (4.10%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) +0.97 (2.16%) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +1.30 (2.92%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) +6.00 (5.25%) Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) +0.61 (1.71%) ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.41 (3.22%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) +0.34 (0.85%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +3.56 (2.00%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +0.28 (0.12%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) +1.28 (1.07%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +2.93 (4.87%) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) −1.22 (0.82%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +2.74 (3.09%) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) +4.76 (2.65%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) −0.71 (0.92%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +2.51 (1.37%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) +1.58 (1.73%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) −0.040 (0.11%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +0.70 (0.62%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) +2.50 (2.68%) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +0.14 (0.24%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) −1.83 (0.63%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) −0.17 (0.30%) Visa (NYSE:V) +4.07 (2.15%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) +0.66 (0.53%)

As we can see in this Dow Jones Industrial Average Index chart, 5 out of 30 companies ended in red while 25 companies went slightly up today. Banking stocks together with tech saved the day.