Dow (INDEXDJX: DJI)Under 23,000 After Two-Day Selloff

Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) news at a Glance

-Trump Speaks: President would not renegotiate phase-one trade agreements with China

– Economy Buckles: Sales fell sharply in March and April.

-Enthusiasm on Hold: Major indexes lose ground

-Triple-M Surprise: Total sales for 3M (NYSE:MMM) in April declined 11%



A rocky near-term outlook and a weak Q1 reports left traders bearish Thursday.

Stocks declined after President Trump warned that the economy would get worse before it got better and traders came to grips with more less-than-inspiring economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 375 points (May 14, 10:08 EDT) to 22,872. The Nasdaq gave up 124 at 8,738 and the S&P 500 lost 45 at 2,774.82.

What is going on in the markets? Last week, investors celebrated the gradual easing of corona restrictions in many countries. But now they are becoming more pessimistic again, although the easing continues. Investors fear a second wave of new infections. This would have fatal consequences for the economy.

Powell: The Fed’s firepower might not be enough

Fed boss Jerome Powell has further frightened the stock market. Powell had warned on Wednesday of the sharpest US recession since World War II. The economic recovery will continue. The Fed’s firepower may not be enough to make up for any damage.

Trump rekindles conflict with China



President Donald Trump’s critical words in the direction of China continue to fuel economic fears. He accuses China of having caused the corona pandemic. This recently fueled concerns about a resurgence in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Trump followed suit in a television interview on Thursday, ruling out re-negotiations of the Phase 1 trade agreement with China.

Another 3 million file for initial jobless claims

When initial jobless claims numbers were hugher Wall Street was going crazy and stock rebounded. Now that the numbers are lower stocks go down. But it is not about the jobs anymore, feds cannot save the economy … That is in the hands of the consumer … and the consumer is prisoner to COVID-19.

People will not spend the money when they fear death. People will not go to cinema when because they cannot eat popcorn’s with gloves on. People will not go to hotels because hotels have central A/C.

Surprise, Surprise N95 masks didnt save 3M’s April results

If a company, best known for their N95 masks cannot get the numbers higher you know what time is it.

“April sales results were largely in line with month-to-date trends we discussed during our first quarter earnings call,” said Mike Roman, 3M (NYSE:MMM) chairman and CEO. “We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, delivering for our customers and increasing production of much needed respirators as we fight this pandemic from all angles.”

On a geographic basis, total sales declined 5 percent in Asia Pacific, 12 percent in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and 13 percent in the Americas