Don’t Ignore the Warning Flags of Social Capital Hedosophia

Potential buyers must weigh serious issues regarding IPOB shares before investing in the stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) exchanged 3,330,053 shares on hands in the last trading session which is less than an average volume of 3,428,020 shares. The market confirmed the active focus on stocks in the current trading session. The IPOB posted a +9.18% change and the stock locsed the trading session at $18.20.

But not everything is rosy in the land of OpenDoor business.

As I reported earlier at the start of the coronacrisis everything looked uncertain for the SF based Opendoor, after the company has laid off 600 of its employees. At that time Opendoor CEO said that it is: “…necessary to ensure that we can continue to deliver on our mission and build the experience consumers deserve.”

And also around that time SPACs entered the stage, big time. So OpenDoor decided to go SPAC route and sign an agreement with Social Capital Hedosophia to do a reverse merger. Thus we will see OpenDoor hitting the stage if the agreement is approved by the IPOB stock holder. And they will end up with a fresh pile of cash, while investors will be left holdi

IPOB bulls are saying how this is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a company that will expand the emerging world of home flipping. Here is the fancy word for fixer-upper. It is now called iBuying.

But home flipping is not that profitable, so why would you jump on a sinking boat? Because they created this new fancy word to describe the dirty job of home reselling?

Last year OpenDoor losses rose 41%, though revenue almost tripled. How do you triple your revenue but your loss goes up as well? Easy, by spending money on ads, expensive offices and employees. They went head hunting in Amazon, Uber, Square, Lyft, Trulia to name a few. You can imagine their salaries going through the roof.

This year is likely to look worse: The company projects revenue to fall 47%, to $2.5 billion, according to an investor presentation published in September. In the same presentation company forgot to project losses. Because, that is not important for SPAC investors. SPAC investors are easily distracted with shiny objects and fancy presentations.

We all know that IPOB shares will go down post-merger.But who am I to tell you that , right?

Three days ago I told you to invest in these 3 surefire stocks for post-election period. They all popped yesterday.