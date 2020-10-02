Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for Corona

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday night via his Twitter profile that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the corona virus. In a tweet, Trump said, “We will start the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We’ll get through this TOGETHER! “

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The announcement came hours after the president announced he would initiate a quarantine process after close counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump first confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening that Hope Hicks was infected. “She tested positive,” said Trump. “We spend a lot of time with her.” Trump expects to get his result later that evening or Friday morning. “In the meantime we will start our quarantine process,” wrote the 74-year-old on Twitter after the interview.

Hey dude, if you REALLY have it, don't worry because it is what it is, it's just a hoax and I hear if you inject bleach then it just goes away like a miracle.



A guy with a really good brain said that once. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2020

Hicks is the closest person to the president known to have been infected. According to matching media reports, Hicks traveled to Cleveland with Trump on Tuesday in the Air Force One presidential plane for the TV debate, where Trump met his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. She was seen not wearing a mask. Trump himself rarely wears a mask and has made fun of Biden for often wearing face shields.