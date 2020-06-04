DOMO stock skyrockets AH on Q1 results. What you need to know

In a SEC filing reviewed by Idaho Reporter, Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today disclosed Q1 financial results, for a quarter that ended April 30, 2020. In one sentence here is the recap of what happened today and why DOMO stock soared after hours.

Domo beats by $0.23, beats on revs; guides Q2 EPS above consensus, revs above consensus; guides FY21 EPS above consensus, revs above consensus Source

In more than one sentence, here are the key takeaways from Q1 2020 for Domo Inc.

Fiscal First Quarter Results

•Total revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of 19% year over year

•Subscription revenue was $42.4 million, an increase of 23% year over year

•Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

•Billings were $46.5 million or 13% year-over-year growth

•Net cash used in operating activities was $12.9 million, an improvement of 52% year over year

•Adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $9.3 million, an improvement of 58% year over year

•Subscription gross margin was 79%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q1 FY20

•GAAP operating margin improved by 36 percentage points year over year

•Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 34 percentage points year over year

•GAAP net loss was $24.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.88, based on 28.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

•Non-GAAP net loss was $18.4 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, based on 28.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

•Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $88.1 million as of April 30, 2020

“Our company was built to deliver exactly what is needed today — real-time information packaged for easy consumption, for widespread distribution on any device, at massive scale, and available in record time,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo

Furthermore, if you need more info, Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website.