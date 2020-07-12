 Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reports earnings Thursday – here’s what you need to know – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reports earnings Thursday – here’s what you need to know

Posted by Robert K. Reed on July 12, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) stock sinks on conspiracy theory chatter.

Entrepreneurs

New NCR’s CFO will receive $625K per annum, $2M in equity awards and more

NKLA stock news

Check out $SHLL stock if you missed out on NKLA and TSLA. New ticker will be NYSE:HYLN

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock price reached a New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade on Friday.

DPZ has spent much of the last three months trading upwards. However, that may change on Thursday after the company reports earnings.

As of this writing, DPZ stock was up almost $80 (more than 20%) in the last 3 months.

That beats both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which are up 9% and 13.5% during that time, respectively.

Interestingly though, PepsiCo is handily outperforming Coca-Cola (KO) shares, which is down almost 9% over the last three months.

After going nowhere but up for awhile, bears will be looking to see if the stock can finally make a downside move and challenge its prior lows. This will probably hardly happen, especially with coronavirus going nowhere any time soon.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) stock sinks on conspiracy theory chatter.

Entrepreneurs

New NCR’s CFO will receive $625K per annum, $2M in equity awards and more

NKLA stock news

Check out $SHLL stock if you missed out on NKLA and TSLA. New ticker will be NYSE:HYLN

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén