Do not get rid of your Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) stocks yet

The business software specialist Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) lowers its annual forecast due to the pandemic. In fiscal year 2020/21, a loss per share of between six and four cents is now expected, the company from San Francisco said on Thursday after the market closed. In February, Salesforce had announced earnings per share. In terms of sales, too, the company that dominates the customer management software (CRM) market is now less confident and has reduced expectations by around one billion to around $ 20 billion. The Salesforce share fell 3.5 percent after hours.

But I dare to say that Salesforce will rebound soon and is definitively one of the stocks to hold for a long time. Just looking at the 5 year chart gives you enough confidence that CRM stock will continue where it stopped during COVID-19 crisis.