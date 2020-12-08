Desktop Metal is about to go public as the Shareholders of TRNE have now approved the proposed merger between the two companies

Desktop Metal, a buzzy tech company that produces and designs 3D printing systems, is about to achieve a major milestone. Following in the footsteps of many SPACs this year, Burlington, Mass. based company is now all set to become a public entity by merging with Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE).

Desktop Metal and Trine Acquisition(NYSE:TRNE) are now all set to close their merger agreement

Following proposals were tabled before the TRNE stockholders:

(1) The Business Combination Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 26, 2020

(2) The Charter Amendment Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt an amendment to Trine’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation currently in effect in the form attached to the Merger Agreement

(3) The Charter Approval Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to adopt the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation ;

(4) The Governance Proposal

(5) The Director Election Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to elect 10 directors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Post-Combination Company

(6) The Merger Issuance Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve, for purposes of complying with applicable listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange (the ‘‘NYSE’’), the issuance of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the Business Combination ;

(7) The Subscription Agreements Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve, for purposes of complying with applicable listing rules of the NYSE, the issuance of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the Subscription Agreements

(8) The Incentive Plan Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve and adopt the Incentive Plan

(9) The Adjournment Proposal—To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event that there are insufficient votes for, or otherwise in connection with, the approval of the Business Combination Proposal

Trine Acquisition Corp stockholders have now approved all proposals, thereby paving the way for the closure of the merger agreement with Desktop Metal. Once that occurs, the shares of the combined company will start to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol DM. TRNE shares are up 100% in the last 20 days and it is expected the rally will continue towards IPO day.