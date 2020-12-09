DKNG stock pops on NY gambling hopes

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is up on Wednesday midday trading on chatter that NY might legalize sport betting in time for Christmas.

According to this article in PlayNY, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is thinking about including mobile sports betting in a revenue bill. On top of that Assemblyman Gary Pretlow thinks that mobile sports gambling will be included in the final bill.

I think Congress will pass the stimulus bill within a week, which is setting it up for New York to do something with the revenue bill this year. Gary Pretlow

This is brewing since August when Mr. Pretlow said that he has a commitment from assembly leadership for NY online betting.

Key components of the bill include an initial license fee of $12 million and a Tax rate of 12% on mobile gambling.

At the time of writing this article DKNG stock is trading at around $53,00.