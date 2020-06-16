DKNG stock plummeted on public offering news

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock lost 2.92% on Tuesday but the big news is that it plummeted in after-hours. Another day proves that DKNG stock price will hardly go above $50, as I mentioned in my article 2 weeks ago. Back then I said that everything is already priced in DKNG shares, and seems like Draftkings thinks the same way.

After the trading session on Tuesday Draftking issued an announcement saying that they are releasing in wilderness additional shares of Class A common stock.

In a SEC filing reviewed by IdahoReporter, Draftking Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) stated that “the proposed maximum offering price per share is $36.73, which is average of the $38.20 (high) and $35.25 (low) sales price.”

As you can see they concur that DKNG stock is sub-$40 stock and will have a hard time hitting $50 this year.

They needed the cash so they diluted stockholder’s ownership percentage. Well, life sucks for DKNG shareholders today. Who knows what tomorrow brings.