DKNG stock going towards $35 amid COVID scare and lockdowns.

Another bloodbath day pushed Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock toward its one month low.

When a share takes a magical run and then withdraws, it is always difficult to decide whether to buy the dip or whether there has been a trend reversal. This is exactly the scenario that the investors at DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), which is just one of the big Monday losers, are facing.

It was a hell of a start,but…

In April, DraftKings completed a reverse merger valued at $3.3 billion and became a public company. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., a takeover company founded specifically for this purpose that went public in May 2019, and SBTech Global Ltd. participated in the merger. The combined company kept both the DraftKings name and its management. The new company began trading April 24 and immediately found buyers who rebounded from its closing level of $ 17.53 the previous day to $ 19.35. The stock then peaked on October 2 at $64.19 and closed that day at $63.78, its all-time high. That added up to a return of 267% since its first official day as DraftKings.

Why is DKNG down again?

The day after its peak, the company blocked investors with a 32 million share offering. Without knowing the price of the offer, many investors decided not to wait. On the day of the announcement, DKNG dropped from $63.78 to $60.55, and sales are only just beginning. Two days later, on October 7, on the day the issue price was announced, it dropped again. The buyers, who long postponed the offer, had only two chances to reverse the issu

And then the selloff continued from there, because bad news come in dozens, right?

Raising some cash today and selling my weaker holdings first. sold $DKNG for a -5% loss. was a 1/2 size position so damage was minimal. — JoshuaTA (@Joshuatrader1) October 26, 2020

I predicted that DKNG will see $45,and now that negative trend continued, well at this point everything is possible, even a $35 until the end of the week. From there we my see reversal, but I would not expect a huge rally

Be careful because besides COVID-19 we have elections coming soon, which is another reason for a market-wide selloff.