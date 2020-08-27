DKNG should introduce betting on riots in order to keep the stock up

After a bullish start to the week, Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock price entered a red zone again and lost some 0.51% on Thursday while it lost another 3% during after-hours trading session. Here is why this happened.

Another week and another reason why NBA league is postponed. This time is not due to coronavirus.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the decision to sit out Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest of the racial injustice and police brutality occurring throughout the country. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder also elected to sit out, and then the NBA officially postponed those two games and also the Lakers-Trail Blazers game. source

Players decided not to do their job because a man is shot in the back. If NBA players are going to sit out games any time a man is shot in the U.S. we might never see an NBA game again. Why McDonald’s employees are not allowed to “sit out” a day in the drive in? Because you are not allowed to support a cause if you earn $10.00 per hour.

Its amazing how a basketball coach has more courage and done more to fight for other than you did in 8 years as president — Everyone Goes To Prison 2020 (@Keptopolarbear) August 27, 2020

Back to Draftkings stock price. Just when we thought that DKNG shares are about to skyrocket, shareholders encountered another obstacle in front of their success.

But solution might be in front of our eyes. As one of the investors proposed DKNG should offer betting on riots. Yes, it is that though when it comes to entire situation in America. What happened with this great country? Why are riots and killings a new norm?

The truth is, the new normal (if it comes any time soon) is probably going to be a lot different compared to pre-corona times. We are entering the period of even bigger crisis, especially if Biden-Trump smackdown ends with a bang.

On the other side, the more riots and viruses the more people will stay home. The more they are home the better for DKNG shares. People are bored home and they gotta spend money somewhere. If they are not vacationing and going restaurants they might as well spend their money betting on riots and golf. I am sure these guys will not sit out BMW Championship.