 DGLY and AAXN stock going up on new police legislation changes – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

DGLY and AAXN stock going up on new police legislation changes

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Is DUO (FANGDD) stock pump and dump or a real thing?

NASDAQ

LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

NASDAQ

Here is why VROOM stock is so popular among young investors. Is the next dot-com bubble upon us?

The less chockeholds the more cameras and other gadgets. If a police officer cannot use his/her hands to stop a criminal they will use other ways, such as tasers. On the other hand they will probably need more wearable tech, such as body camers. This is where Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Digital Ally, Inc.(NASDAQ: DGLY) come in handy.

According to Washington Post “chemical gas and chokeholds has been restricted in cities including Seattle, San Diego and Denver.” Furthermore “Democrats have unveiled legislation that would ban the use of chokeholds and require federal law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, among other steps.”

So, there might be a law that will enforce an officer to wear a body camera and if this goes through DGLY stock will go through the roof. Literally.

On the other side, tasers are widely used by the U.S. police but with all the bans cops are left with nothing more than tasers and guns. Using a gun is the last source and prior to gun many cops use taser to subdue the bad guys. This is why I think AAXN shares are a safe bet and a long investment. The world is not going to get safer. The more people teher are on planet Earth the more insecurity will be in the streets.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) is up 2.5% on Wednesday while Digital Ally, Inc.(NASDAQ: DGLY) is having a tough time with weak hands and is losing more than 10% at 11:55 EDT.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Is DUO (FANGDD) stock pump and dump or a real thing?

NASDAQ

LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

NASDAQ

Here is why VROOM stock is so popular among young investors. Is the next dot-com bubble upon us?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén