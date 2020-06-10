DGLY and AAXN stock going up on new police legislation changes

The less chockeholds the more cameras and other gadgets. If a police officer cannot use his/her hands to stop a criminal they will use other ways, such as tasers. On the other hand they will probably need more wearable tech, such as body camers. This is where Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) and Digital Ally, Inc.(NASDAQ: DGLY) come in handy.

According to Washington Post “chemical gas and chokeholds has been restricted in cities including Seattle, San Diego and Denver.” Furthermore “Democrats have unveiled legislation that would ban the use of chokeholds and require federal law enforcement officers to wear body cameras, among other steps.”

So, there might be a law that will enforce an officer to wear a body camera and if this goes through DGLY stock will go through the roof. Literally.

VuLink is Digital Ally’s patented product that fully integrates in-car and body-worn cameras. The technology behind VuLink enables automatic cross activation of all Digital Ally recording products. pic.twitter.com/pFNf8JYHHU — Digital Ally, Inc. (@DigitalAllyInc) June 10, 2020

On the other side, tasers are widely used by the U.S. police but with all the bans cops are left with nothing more than tasers and guns. Using a gun is the last source and prior to gun many cops use taser to subdue the bad guys. This is why I think AAXN shares are a safe bet and a long investment. The world is not going to get safer. The more people teher are on planet Earth the more insecurity will be in the streets.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) is up 2.5% on Wednesday while Digital Ally, Inc.(NASDAQ: DGLY) is having a tough time with weak hands and is losing more than 10% at 11:55 EDT.