Delta Air Lines, United and AA are getting a bailout but they are not giving refunds for cancelled flights

The United States Congress has agreed to the approval of the most powerful economic rescue plan in the U.S. history, an arsenal of nearly two trillion dollars to help relieve the economic impact of Coronavirus.The agreement between the White House and Republicans, on the one hand; and the Democratic opposition, on the other hand, arrived at around one in the morning on Wednesday after five days of intense negotiations.

The deal still needs to be approved by the Senate and House of Representatives. But the thing that strikes me the most is the fact that big corporations (airlines) are not even trying to give a full refund to millions of americans that had to cancel the flight due to coronavirus lockdowns,

So @Delta is not issuing me a refund on my flights. We KNOW the government is going to bail out airlines anyway. Are the common folk going to get bail outs? No. We have rent, loans, and mortgages to pay. ALL AIRLINES SHOULD BE ISSUING REFUNDS. IT IS A PANDEMIC. https://t.co/fwRNR49tHR — Jenn Ravenna - Kickstarter LIVE! (@JennRavenna) March 17, 2020

With one in three Americans called to stay home, schools and businesses closed across the country to curb infections, the government and Dems are seeking to avoid an economic and social debacle. There are already more than 55,000 infected in the country, more than 800 dead.

In case of Delta Air Lines they are mostly going with vouchers/points that people can use for future flights. But many people are complaining that they need cash in these uncertain times and not some points that who knows if or when will they use.

Well... @Delta airlines refused my refund request on my canceled flights. You know the ones I canceled because my best friend's funeral was canceled due to corona virus. At this point i don't even know who to reach out to in order to try and get them to change their decision. — Spazz Dragon (@SpazzDragon) March 25, 2020

On their site, Delta is saying that you can cancel your ticket and the value of the ticket will become an eCredit for future use. Furthermore, they say that “You can cancel and/or change travel by December 31, 2020, or your ticket expiration date. Your unused ticket will be applied toward your new flight, and in some instances a fare difference will apply. If the new fare is lower, you will receive an eCredit for the difference.”

So, basically they are saying that you can cancel the trip, but you cannot get your money back. Only eCredit for the future use. Meaning, your money will stay with them.

@Delta How is it acceptable that you are only offering flight credits to your customers who need to cancel their flights and want a full refund. I am out of a job and will not be travelling again in the foreseeable future. I need this money refunded. Plz help. — Melissa P (@melissaXtalon) March 25, 2020

...responsibility for the action, was lied to about the state of the flight, talked to in a condescending way, and then transferred to an offline Delta Care line when I asked to provide feedback. #Delta #caringforyou — Greg Miller (@GregMil09143219) March 25, 2020

But Delta is not the only company doing this. Similar situation is with United Airlines passengers stranded around the world.

They literally told me to pound sand. In a time where people need their money back from cancelled flights, @United is STEALING our money and USING it to re-invest in themselves.



They protect themselves from getting sued by giving us our money 12 months later without interest! — 🇺🇲 MAGA Slut 🇺🇲 (@MAGA_Slut) March 21, 2020

People are complaining that United is basically going to reinvest THEIR money into company instead of giving a full refund. If the flight was cancelled, or if the passenger refuses to take a flight due to COVID-19 pandemic why cant United just issue a full refund?

.@united Due to the COVID-19 pandemic & the level 4 global travel advisory (Do Not Travel), I don’t understand how you all are trying to penalize your customers $300 to cancel international flights. I want a full refund & I want it now! #DoTheRightThing — Techné (@TechNeKal) March 25, 2020

And penalizing your customers $300 if they want to cancel a flight? What is with that? WIth United Airlines it is business as usual.

A petition called “United, give cancelled COVID-19 passengers refunds, not flight credits” is started 6 days ago at Change.org where people are asking for full refund in this time of global crisis.

Besides Delta and United, another company, American Airlines is reportedly trying to enforce their ‘no refund’ policy during COVID-19 crisis.

I will do one of these nice tweets once you refund my full ticket. I spent $866 for a flight to Barcelona in June. Currently you are refusing to give my money back. Don’t you think there are other people like me who could use that money right now? #Refund #AATeam — JB (@TheBayNon) March 25, 2020

American Airlines social media team did say that their “Global Reservations team navigates a record number of requests” at this time and problems with refunds may be connected with this.

On the other side, following tweet explains that this specific situation creates a specific problems, such as:

@Opodo_UK I’m due to fly on an American airline on 1 April and they’re not accepting UK passengers so when will I get a refund? when I ask online it asks me to cancel my booking which I don’t want to do as it’s non refundable - help please — stephen barnes (@StephenB000) March 25, 2020

@AmericanAir @KPaige72 hey AA unfair you won’t give full refunds on all fare codes during a Pandemic! Your holding onto our money to finance ur debt. What if you shut down as is being talked about? Airlines want $50 billion tax payer bail out?!#unfair #refund — Scott (@IPhoneScott) March 25, 2020

Kristed Kelton is frustrated by American Airlines policy that changes each day. She say that she paid for 3 tickets, she is under shelter in place orders; hotel and events canceled; no ability to travel now and she adds that “a voucher is not the same thing as a refund. Everything is different in the world now. Selfish business!”

