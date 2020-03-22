Delta Air Lines flight attendants refuse to offer disinfectant wipes to passengers in economy class

With COVID-19 outbreak continuing to spread, almost all airlines are giving their best to help stranded travelers, from issuing refunds to taking precautions to sanitize and prevent the virus from spreading.

Economy class passengers aboard Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Winnipeg Manitoba were denied disinfectant wipes, just because they were sitting in cheapest seats, at the back of the plane.

According to post by Andrea Grove-McDonough, director of cross country and track and field at The University of Toledo, her “68 year old mother was on a flight last night trying to get home to Canada”. At one point Delta Air Lines flight attendants started offering disinfectant wipes on a plane until they got to the last 7 rows.

“When passengers asked if they too could have some they were told “THE WIPES ARE NOT FOR ECONOMY CLASS” -she added.

These are the same people that are asking the gov't for a bailout with tax payer money 🤦‍♂️ — Patrick M. Murray (@CoachPatMurray) March 22, 2020

According to Delta Air Lines website, they use a “high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant on all flights, which is rated to combat many communicable diseases.” Furthermore they say that they “hold high standards of cleanliness on all Delta flights and are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for you every time you fly”.

Yesterday, Delta Air Lines together with another 9 airline companies issued a letter urging Congress to move swiftly to pass a bailout bill.