Delta Air Lines’ Director buys 3,000 shares of DAL stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director, David S. Taylor, bought 3,000 shares of the stock in two transactions that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,960 shares in Delta Air Lines, valued at approximately quarter of a million($245,175.) The transaction was disclosed in a document filled with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Besides being DAL director, Mr. Taylor is also a CEO of P&G (NYSE:PG) and Chairman of the Board.

Delta Air Lines stock price went up more than 3% on Friday and it can be bought at $22.37 ,12:00 EDT.