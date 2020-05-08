 Delta Air Lines’ Director buys 3,000 shares of DAL stock – Idaho Reporter

DAL

Delta Air Lines’ Director buys 3,000 shares of DAL stock

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 8, 2020 0 Comments

Idaho

76-year-old Idaho stalker goes to jail

Healthcare

PepsiCo to hire 6,000 new employees and to provide a free COVID-19 testing along with reimbursement of $100 a day for child care

National

United Airlines Stock Price– The Worst is Yet to Come

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director, David S. Taylor, bought 3,000 shares of the stock in two transactions that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,960 shares in Delta Air Lines, valued at approximately quarter of a million($245,175.) The transaction was disclosed in a document filled with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Besides being DAL director, Mr. Taylor is also a CEO of P&G (NYSE:PG) and Chairman of the Board.

Delta Air Lines stock price went up more than 3% on Friday and it can be bought at $22.37 ,12:00 EDT.

Robert K. Reed

