Delta Air Lines completes $1.25 billion debt offering

On June 12, 2020, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) completed a public offering of $1,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of our 7.375% Notes due 2026 . The Notes were registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238725), filed with the SEC on May 27, 2020.

The Notes were issued under an indenture, dated as of March 6, 2017 (the “Base Indenture”), as supplemented by that certain Fifth Supplemental Indenture, dated June 12, 2020 (the “Supplemental Indenture” and, together with the Base Indenture, the “Indenture”), each between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee. The Base Indenture was filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Registration Statement and is incorporated herein by reference. The Supplemental Indenture is filed herewith as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

DAL will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock gained 7% in early hours on Friday, after losing $5 this week.