DAX INDEX (INDEXDB: DAX) takes back all March losses

Slowly but surely. Dax Index (INDEXDB:DAX) is at its highest level since the beginning of March. Dax made the jump to11,280 points on Monday and it. Most recently, the leading German index was 1.93 percent, at 11,287 points, the highest level since the beginning of March. Jörg Zeuner, the chief economist at Union Investment, stated that there is a “room for confidence” for the companies. “Economic expectations, the key component for the financial markets, have probably bottomed out after the record low in April,” said Zeuner. A further improvement in mood is likely in the near future.

Mixed signals for the Dax come from Asia. The Japanese newspaper “Nikkei” reports on another supplementary budget with a volume of more than 100 trillion yen (around 850 billion euros) to contain the consequences of the virus crisis. This gives investors access to the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei was trading 1.7 percent higher at the close.

In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is falling 0.2 percent an hour. China had proposed on Friday to impose national security laws on the Special Administrative Region. As a result, thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets against the bill.

Wirecard shares started the new week on Monday with significant price gains of around three percent as one of the biggest DAX Index winners. The course recovery that started in the previous week thus continues for the time being. The first short sellers have meanwhile withdrawn again.