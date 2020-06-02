Dax Index (INDEXDB: DAX) heading towards 12,000 points?

After the long weekend, investors are back on shopping spree to the Dax on Tuesday, searching for profits. INDEXDB:DAX gained an early increase of 2.5 percent to 11,877 points just over an hour before the start of trading. Gradually, for the first time since the beginning of March, the Dax can flirt with the psychologically important mark of 12,000 points. After Friday’s setback, it makes a second attempt to cross the exponential 200-day average line – a technical long-term indicator.

The EuroStoxx 50 meanwhile, 0.6 percent higher is expected on Tuesday. The leading barometer of the euro zone had already risen by almost one percent the day before, when the Frankfurt trade was paused due to Whit Monday. With the particularly rapid plus, the Dax is now tracking these profits – just like the recent solid development on the international stock exchanges in the USA and Asia. After the relief rally in Hong Kong at the beginning of the week, investors were again much more willing to take risks, it said.

Market analyst Michael Hewson of the broker CMC Markets UK emphasized the solid development, which also occurred on Wall Street the previous evening, that investors continued to focus on the longer-term prospects due to the global easing in the corona crisis. It was also well received that US President Donald Trump avoided the fear of further worsening the conflict with China on the Hong Kong issue in a speech.

Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) shares are once again in the spotlight in the rapid increase in share prices, pre-market prices jumped by nine percent. With the ailing airline, another hurdle was passed on the way to state aid by the supervisory board accepting the EU Commission’s requirements for state aid. Now the general meeting still has to agree. “We recommend our shareholders to follow this path, even if it requires them to make substantial contributions to stabilizing their company,” said Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Board.

It will be exciting for Bayer (ETR:BAYN) investors later on : At the chemical and pharmaceutical company, the legal dispute regarding the alleged cancer risks of weed killers with the active ingredient glyphosate is in the next round. The first hearing before the Court of Appeals is at 6:00 p.m. in San Francisco. Bayer plans to have the guilty verdict suffered in the first glyphosate trial in the United States lifted there.