 CureVac (CVAC) to inject 690 participants in Phase 2 of COVID-19 study, stock price follows. – Idaho Reporter

Healthcare

CureVac (CVAC) to inject 690 participants in Phase 2 of COVID-19 study, stock price follows.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 30, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Healthcare

Ultragenyx’s stock (RARE) jump toward 52-wk high after positive FDA ruling

Healthcare

Loser of the day is CEMI stock after FDA revoked Covid-19 test due to poor performance

Healthcare

Forget Moderna (MRNA),Biolinerx (BLRX) is a better growth stock

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock price is going up again, this time on phase 2 news. German based company has started the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate. The first participant in the phase 2a study had been vaccinated, it is announced Tuesday evening. The study is running in Peru and Panama with 690 healthy participants.

First data are expected in the fourth quarter. After that, the company plans to start the crucial phase 3 study with up to 30,000 participants.

Jean Stéphenne, on CureVac’s board of directors, recently said the vaccine could be available in six to nine months. After the Mainz company BioNTech, the company was the second German company to receive approval for a clinical study. The vaccine is based on the messenger molecule mRNA and stimulates the production of a virus protein in the body. This triggers an immune response that is supposed to protect people from the virus. The vaccine study started in mid-June.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Healthcare

Ultragenyx’s stock (RARE) jump toward 52-wk high after positive FDA ruling

Healthcare

Loser of the day is CEMI stock after FDA revoked Covid-19 test due to poor performance

Healthcare

Forget Moderna (MRNA),Biolinerx (BLRX) is a better growth stock

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén