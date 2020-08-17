CureVac (CVAC) stock price is up 400%. Can it go higher?

There is a huge vaccine race going on in Europe and the U.S. at the moment. On one side we have Moderna (MRNA) in the U.S. already signing agreements with the government and on the other side we have BionTech, a German biotech company, recently announcing a 120 million doses deal with Japan.

But there is another player in the market now. The name is CureVac and they come from Tübingen, Germany. Biotech company CureVac, which is working on a corona vaccine, started with a tremendous price jump at the IPO on Friday. The issue price was $16, and the first price was $ 44. In the further course of trading, CVAC shares rose to $ 55.90 . But the price increase continues.

On Monday morning, during the pre-market session, Curevac NV (Nasdaq:CVAC) shares are up almost 50%. Since the issue price, the CureVac share has increased by more than 400 percent. However, this means that the paper is no longer a bargain. At the current price, the stock comes to a valuation of more than $15B. The competitor BioNTech, also based in Germany, for example, currently has a market capitalization of 16 billion dollars. However, BioNTech has a head start in corona vaccine development and also a broader portfolio. The current development at CureVac is clearly an exaggeration but everything is possible in these times.

CureVac raised more than $ 200 million in stock placement. The main investor in CureVac, SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp, will retain control after the IPO with a stake of just under 50 percent.

A central goal of the IPO is to raise money for the development of the corona vaccine. Around 150 million dollars are estimated from the proceeds. With a further 50 million dollars, the short-term production capacity for the agent is to be expanded.

CureVac believes that its own vaccine candidate may be able to administer smaller doses than competitors’. “That would allow us a competitive price with which we could still achieve a certain ethical margin,” said PIerre Kemula, CureVac’s CFO: