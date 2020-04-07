Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), trend that just won’t die

It seems that Crocs can no longer be dismissed as a fad. Like Ugg boots, black opaque tights, white T-shirts, leather bomber jackets, and the little black dress, they seem destined to become a staple of our collective closets. And that is very scary indeed. Unless you invested in CROX stocks.

On March 20 Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares bottomed at $10,77 and bounced back from there. Last time we saw that price … well that was 3 years ago, on December 1st, 2017. If you bought CROX 17 days ago you are already counting the profit, which is almost 100%. On every invested dollar you earned $1.

Before coronavirus outbreak Crocs reported 11th consecutive quarter of organic sales growth and the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic sales growth. Numbers you cannot ignore.

With COVID-19 still taking the lifes around the world and with lockdowns we are sure CROX will not jump back to its January all time highs, but they are on the good road to be one of the fastest rebounds.