Could Russia’s COVID vaccine push down Moderna stock price? What you need to know

Russia intends to be the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks.

Russian officials told CNN that they were working to get the vaccine, developed by the Moscow Gamaleya Institute, approved by August 10 or earlier.

It will be approved for public use, and health workers will be the first to receive it.

“The Americans were surprised to hear the sound of Sputnik. It’s the same with this vaccine. Russia will have it first,” -said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

As Russians are approaching the release date more Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider share sales were disclosed 2 days ago, via Form 4s from CEO Stephane Bancel and President Stephen Hoge.

Maybe they want to cash in on their success (so far) or they may think how they got nothing special in their hands and Russian might actually be the first ones to release the COVID-19 vaccine to the world.

This is not what a real drug company execs would do if they had the greatest drug in the world.

Will these execs end up in jail on biggest fraud in decades? Source

So, people started asking questions, why would anyone sell shares if they are sure they can deliver something? “And why does BARDA keep throwing them massive amounts of money?”- asked another Twitter poster.

But there are other voices as well:”As long as Fauci is behind it, it will keep going up, $135 next target.”-one investor is betting on MRNA shares.

Previously, in May, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TV channel Russia 1 that “access to wider use of the vaccine should appear sometime at the end of July.

So, there is this $64,000 question. What if Russian vaccine really works? Are you still going to hold MRNA stock?