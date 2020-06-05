Coffee time for Luckin Coffee stock

Anyone who bought shares in Luckin Coffee at just over $ 2 and cashed in on Friday’s high at more than $ 6.50 saw 200 percent profit in just a few days. Newcomers to the stock market rub their eyes in wonder and ask: What happened here?

Why Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) is going up?

After the balance sheet fraud, Luckin Coffee’s stock fell sharply. It is quite normal that a rebound starts at some point after the heavy losses. Nobody can predict when this will come and how strong it will be. It is also difficult to estimate how sustainable this is. Greed and the fear of missing something always play a role in such situations. The only thing that is certain is that significantly higher volatility can be expected.

A fallen hope like Luckin naturally attracts speculators. Short-term speculation can lead to momentum that is compounded by short sellers who have to close their positions. After all, a speculator on the long side with stocks can lose a maximum of his bet. However, the loss on short sales is potentially unlimited.

Some investors may also speculate that the extent of the fraud may not fully justify the price drop. Takeover speculations naturally arise. Serious forecasts in this regard cannot currently be made.

In addition, at least in the case of private investors, there is the often observed tendency not to realize losses, but to lower the purchase price after a crash through additional purchases.

Luckin Coffee is still publicly traded, how come?

Luckin Coffee will most likely not be able to avoid delisting. The corporate structure has apparently not been able to prevent massive fraud at the highest level. Then there is the politically tense climate between the United States and China. The Chinese coffee house chain is therefore likely to be excluded from trading on the Nasdaq. However, this can take a few months and does not necessarily mean that the share can no longer be traded afterwards.

LK stock lost 85% of its value, year-to-date.