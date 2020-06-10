CLSN stock surges on hope and expectations.

Shares of a biotech company called Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) are surging today without any positive news whatsoever. The day started like another nothing-going-to-happen day but soon after that investors started buying more CLSN shares and the price closed at $3.33 which is 20% higher then Tuesday. Above this we noticed a solid volume, some 20% bigger than the average volume for CLSN.

Why is CLSN stock price going up?

In my opinion CLSN stock price is pretty much steadily going up since mid-May on hopes and expectation that Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox will bring in some positive results. And these results will be known at the beginning of July, which is soon.

Looks like investors are trying to get in the CLSN before the news hits the street. Of course this is a speculation and no one knows if the news will be good or bad.

If OPTIMA Study is successful CLSN share price might go well above $10, which is a stellar ROI if you enter now.

Should I buy CLSN?

Before buying any stock, and in this case CLSN stock, make sure you do your own DD (due diligence). According to Michael Tardugno, Celsion’s Chairman, CEO and President we can expect OPTIMA “interim results following the DMC meeting early in July” which gives you enough time to do a thorough research. Furthermore, Mr. Tardugno said that Company believes that” the study is on track for success”.