Civil aviation training company CAE to recall all Canadian based employees

All 1,500 Canada-based CAE employees back on payroll this week

CAE ventilator design and testing being finalized following signature of a contract with the Government of Canada for 10,000 units which will help save lives of COVID-19 patients

100,000 N95 masks to be delivered to the Government of Quebec to support frontline healthcare workers

MONTREAL, April 20, 2020 /-(NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today that it has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada. Between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, approximately 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week; the vast majority are based in Montreal and will work from home. The temporary layoffs were part of a series of measures CAE announced on April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAE also announced that it has signed a contract with the Government of Canada on April 10 to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators which will be used to help save lives of COVID-19 patients. The company is finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production. The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

