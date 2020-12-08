 Citron Research expects LAZR stock at $20 and VLDR at $30 – Idaho Reporter

Citron Research expects LAZR stock at $20 and VLDR at $30

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 8, 2020

After 20 day rally, the time has come for Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock to settle a little bit. This was something unexpected for investors that entered LAZR shares yesterday.

But why is LAZR stock down on Tuesday? Besides profit taking, short-seller Citron Research recommended investors to sell the stock.

…you can actually win at a casino..it is more of a “suckers game”

citron on LAZR stock

Citron assigned a $20 price target for LAZR stock, implying some 50% downside to its last price. On the other side VLDR stock is surging after this message.

As one of the investors on social media noticed:” When Citron shorts I start making lemonade” and than compared this with short-seller attack on NIO stock a month ago. “Anyone buying NIO stock now is not buying a company or its prospects, rather you are buying 3 letters that move on a screen,” Citron said back then.

