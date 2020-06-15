 CIELO (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) stock briefly surges on Facebook deal. – Idaho Reporter

CIELO (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) stock briefly surges on Facebook deal.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 15, 2020 0 Comments

Stock price of CIELO (CIOXY) had a good run today, and if you are wondering what is the reason behind that run I will tell you now.

According to the one of the richest people on Earth, Mark Zucky, CIELO signed an agreement with Facebook to become a payment processor for WhatsUp payments.

Cielo and Facebook announced on Monday, 15, a partnership to enable payment transactions via WhatsApp in Brasil. In a statement to the market, CIELO informed that the most recent version of the application will gradually present the option “payments” in the menu, allowing the payment to be made and the monitoring of the transaction history.

According to Cielo, those interested in making payments to other people or companies will need to register and validate their debit or multiple card on WhatsApp.

But after the huge spike on Monday, the CIOXY share price went down to $0.98. Is there still room left for profit or is this a one day wonder?

Robert K. Reed

