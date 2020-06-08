 CHK stock the biggest after-hours loser on Chapter 11 chatter – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

CHK stock the biggest after-hours loser on Chapter 11 chatter

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 8, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Royal Caribbean expects rainy days ahead so they raised another $2.0 billion

NYSE

Why Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) gained 130% in pre-market?

NYSE

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is another dinosaur company that begs for lower rents

After the agreement of OPEC and its partner countries to extend the production cut, shares in the energy sector were in demand. ExxonMobil rose 3.1 percent and chevron by 2.4 percent. Occidental petroleum even skyrocketed by 17.4 percent.

But all these blue chip stocks have nothing against CHK shares which went from $24.88 to $69.92 in one day. But all good things come to an end.

Looks like enough is enough, at least for now, for CHK stock. In a day when Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) soared incredible 181% we are now seeing that CHK is one of the leading losers in After-hours trading session. CHK stock even lost 20% at one moment and was selling for $58.65.

The loss came after some Twitter accounts reportedly tweeted how CHK is readying filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While some investors joked how this is a good news since all bankrupted companies (such as HTZ, JCP and TUESQ) are soaring today, many started panic selling.

But CHK share price recovered soon and at the moment of writing this article it lost 7% AH.

On the other side of the spectrum, many investors see a potential in Chapter 11 news, such as Mark Painter.

We will all see what tomorrow brings when the opening bell sounds the start of the trading session.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Royal Caribbean expects rainy days ahead so they raised another $2.0 billion

NYSE

Why Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) gained 130% in pre-market?

NYSE

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is another dinosaur company that begs for lower rents

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén