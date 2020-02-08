Chinese authorities give new name to Wuhan coronavirus

Chinese authorities have introduced a new temporary official name for an acute respiratory disease, which was previously known as coronavirus nCoV-019.

According to the China State Health Committee, this new disease will now be called NCP or “Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia.”

The decision of the Chinese authorities was announced at a press conference by representatives of the State Health Committee, Xinhua reports.

This name will be used in official reports, in the future the name of the disease may be changed, authorities said.

The disease, first diagnosed in Wuhan residents in China, caused the death of more than 750 people.

The number of infected in China and other countries is well over 30 thousand.