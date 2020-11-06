China’s smartphone Q3 shipments fell 14.3% YoY, Xiaomi up 13,4% YoY

On November 6, IDC’s quarterly mobile phone tracking report showed that China’s smartphone market shipments in the third quarter of 2020 were about 84.8 million units, a year-on-year decline of 14.3%. The top five brands in shipments are Huawei, vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi (01810) and Apple (AAPL).

Huawei’s Q3 shipments fell by 15.5% year-on-year. Xiaomi’s good performance in mainstream product layout, brand reputation drive, and offline channel expansion has led this brand to be the only one among the top five manufacturers with the fast-growing trend. Xiaomi’s growth is 13.4% year-on-year.

Since 2019, the cumulative Chinese 5G mobile phone shipments have exceeded 116 million units. In the third quarter of 2020, the Chinese 5G mobile phone shipments will be approximately 49.7 million units. Among them, Huawei still occupies the first position; OPPO and vivo continue to rank second and third, relying on the market performance share of mainstream 5G models in a variety of price segments to increase from the previous quarter; Xiaomi ranked fourth. Many new products entered the market through online and offline channels simultaneously, ranking among the top five.