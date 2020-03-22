CEO of 3M:” more than 500,000 respirators are on the way to NYC and Seattle”

Maplewood based 3M says it has ramped up its production of N95 respirators to 35 million per month in the United States, 90 % of which are designated for healthcare workers.

Worldwide, 3M says it has doubled its global output of the N95 respirators of more than 100 million per month. Below is the statement from 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman.

“Like everyone, I see the pleas from our heroic doctors, nurses and first responders for the respirators and other equipment they desperately need. I want people to know we are doing all we can to meet the demands of this extraordinary time and get supplies from our plants to where they’re most needed as quickly as possible. As I write this, more than 500,000 respirators are on the way from our South Dakota plant to two of the more critically impacted areas, New York and Seattle, with arrivals expected starting tomorrow. We are also ready to expedite additional shipments across the country.”

I spoke to the CEO of @3M a few days ago and I am glad to see that they are rapidly producing necessary equipment and distributing it to those that need it most.



This is the kind of response that we need! https://t.co/ToiwC4oqlC — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 22, 2020

Entire satatement was posted earlier today on LinkedIn .