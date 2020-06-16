 Catastrophic Denny’s Corporation (DENN) numbers did not send the stock plummeting – Idaho Reporter

Catastrophic Denny’s Corporation (DENN) numbers did not send the stock plummeting

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 16, 2020

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today published a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Danny’s operations.

The results are painting a bleak picture but is there a light at the end of the tunnel? According to investors it seems like everything is peachy as DENN stock price gained 2.5% early in the first hour of trading.

The following table presents the percentage change for June results as compared to the equivalent fiscal weeks in 2019:

Week 5/27 (-55%), week 06/03 (-47%) and week 06/10 (-40%).

As we can see the best week is still -40% compared to same week in 2019 which is worrying in my eyes. This means that if this trend continue DENN will need the rest of the year to go back to 2019 numbers. Of course if everything is fine with the U.S. economy.

