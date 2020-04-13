Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) share price is down after this news

Carnival Corp (NYSE:ccl) share price is down again. It plummeted today -9.22% after the announcement coming from the offices of Carnival Cruise Line. CCL has been in a downward spiral for the past two months like the rest of the cruise line market (NYSE:NCLH and NYSE:RCL).

Below is the statement in entirety.

Carnival Cruise Line said today that it is notifying guests that we are cancelling more cruises as we extend our pause in North American operations, with plans to resume on June 27, 2020.

Carnival Cruise Line shares the global priorities of health and safety for all. We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home. We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service. We are dedicated to maintaining confidence in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.

We are communicating directly with our guests and travel agent partners and have worked to minimize the disruption by automating the process so that guests and travel agents can manage their options online. Our offices remain closed at the direction of local government, and while our customer contact center team is now taking calls at home, technology limitations continue to impact productivity and our level of support. We appreciate the patience of our guests and travel advisors during this unprecedented time. And we are touched by the many expressions of support for our cruise line and the genuine concern for our onboard team members whose dedication to our guests is the basis for our loyal fan base.