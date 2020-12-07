 Canoo (HCAC) to reveal its Multi-Purpose EV in 10 days. – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Canoo (HCAC) to reveal its Multi-Purpose EV in 10 days.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 7, 2020 0 Comments

Photo source:https://twitter.com/asforafriyie/status/1329360655300911110

Read Next →

NASDAQ

The HCAC Stock Merger With Canoo Closes Soon, Pushing It Higher

NASDAQ

Jim Cramer pumps Luminar (LAZR) stock over $30, but is this the end of the rally?

NASDAQ

GMHI is officially LAZR stock today.

As we previously announced, Hennessy Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) will hold a special meeting of stockholders to approve proposed business combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd.

Once the business combination is approved stock ticker will change from HCAC to GOEV, and GOEVW for warrants.

Another information surfaced today, Canoo officially announced that their brand new Multi-Purpose delivery vehicle will be revealed on Thursday, December 17. This is 4 days before the actual stockholders meeting.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

The HCAC Stock Merger With Canoo Closes Soon, Pushing It Higher

NASDAQ

Jim Cramer pumps Luminar (LAZR) stock over $30, but is this the end of the rally?

NASDAQ

GMHI is officially LAZR stock today.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén