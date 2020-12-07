Canoo (HCAC) to reveal its Multi-Purpose EV in 10 days.

As we previously announced, Hennessy Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) will hold a special meeting of stockholders to approve proposed business combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd.

Once the business combination is approved stock ticker will change from HCAC to GOEV, and GOEVW for warrants.

Another information surfaced today, Canoo officially announced that their brand new Multi-Purpose delivery vehicle will be revealed on Thursday, December 17. This is 4 days before the actual stockholders meeting.