Buy Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) stock because people need to eat.

This one is a no-brainer. Share price of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) stock came back from its low March values and if you did not manage to get that KHC stock at $22.28 you are in luck as KHC is now trading around its all-time-low values. On Friday KHC stock closed at $29.95

Why you should invest in aging KHC brands?

When you look at all the crises, the only true survivors are always food related stocks, among others. There are more and more people on Earth with 200,000 hungry mouth to feed, born each day. Many of those newborns will sadly live in families that wont be able to afford home-grown, organic and fresh food.

They will live on pre-cooked, processed and packed foods. The type of food KHC is known of. Heinz Ketchup, Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese being some of the best known names across the world.

Just because these brands are not new or popular it does not mean they will not stay around for years ahead of us. With COVID-19 crisis almost behind us KHC showed to investors that they are still around, alive and well.

Will Kraft Heinz Stock Recover?

Kraft Heinz reported better than estimated Q1 organic sales results (6.4%), marking its first quarter of organic growth in year and a half.

Investors liked the sudden increase in sales and stock rebounded to $30.00 after Q1 results, but it did not help KHC stock to go beyond a $30 mark. With enough cash ($2.2 billion)and enough time, KHC will be able to pay off huge long-term debt of around $28 billion, with only $1 billion maturing in the next 12 months.

The problem is that there will not be enough cash to invest in new brands. But looks like KHC executives had an enlightenment moment, because they said they will “shift marketing spending, strengthen collaboration customers and suppliers” which actually means that they will work on strengthening their brand and feed the world. This is what they had to do from the very beginning in order to recover the price of KHC stock.

They already have great brands, they just need to have them available at all times and to “teach” new generations how KHC brands are the best choice. Nothing else.

Is KHC undervalued at the moment?

I would not dare to say how KHC stock is undervalued now, but if things continue to move in the positive way, and CEO figures a way to simplify manufacturing, maximize output and strengthen the brand value, tables will turn soon. Looking at the 5 year KHC stock chart everyone can see that things are going downhill for a very long time. But we might see an “L” shaped recovery if Q2 results prove to be better than expected and net sales increase again.

If that happens you will probably be sorry not entering KHC at this price.