BurgerFi IPO:OPES ticker officially becomes BFI

Florida-based Opes Acquisition Corp., which agreed to merge with BurgerFi for $100 million 6 months ago, received shareholder approval Tuesday, paving the way to formalize its merger with BurgerFi. More than 99% of stockholders voted YES for this deal.

BurgerFi International will open trading day at 9:30 ringing the bell on NASDAQ. Pre-IPO shares of OPES Acquisition Corp. were trading under OPES ticker but this changes now and BurgerFi stock will trade under BFI.

Opes Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES) bounced back on Wednesday following selloff on Tuesday. OPES stock closed the day at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock price has increased more than 40% following merger agreement but did not manage to keep the momentum and shine as bright as some other SPAC stocks did.

BurgerFi is planning an aggressive expansion strategy, and with $40 million in cash that the company will receive from OPES deal will take them places. They want to be a leader in better-burger niche and by the end of 2021 BurgerFi plans to open 30 new locations.