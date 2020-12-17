 BurgerFi IPO:OPES ticker officially becomes BFI – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

BurgerFi IPO:OPES ticker officially becomes BFI

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 17, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

OPES shareholders approve merger to make BurgerFi stock public

NASDAQ

LFAC shareholders approve merger to make Landsea Homes stock public

NASDAQ

DKNG stock pops on NY gambling hopes

Florida-based Opes Acquisition Corp., which agreed to merge with BurgerFi for $100 million 6 months ago, received shareholder approval Tuesday, paving the way to formalize its merger with BurgerFi. More than 99% of stockholders voted YES for this deal.

BurgerFi International will open trading day at 9:30 ringing the bell on NASDAQ. Pre-IPO shares of OPES Acquisition Corp. were trading under OPES ticker but this changes now and BurgerFi stock will trade under BFI.

Opes Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES) bounced back on Wednesday following selloff on Tuesday. OPES stock closed the day at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock price has increased more than 40% following merger agreement but did not manage to keep the momentum and shine as bright as some other SPAC stocks did.

BurgerFi is planning an aggressive expansion strategy, and with $40 million in cash that the company will receive from OPES deal will take them places. They want to be a leader in better-burger niche and by the end of 2021 BurgerFi plans to open 30 new locations.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

OPES shareholders approve merger to make BurgerFi stock public

NASDAQ

LFAC shareholders approve merger to make Landsea Homes stock public

NASDAQ

DKNG stock pops on NY gambling hopes

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén