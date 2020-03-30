B&Q to furlough staff beginning this Thursday

Accodring to the post by a hardworking, loyal employee of B&Q (owners of diy.com), multinational DIY and home improvement retailing company headquartered in UK started sending furlough notices to its employees.

CEO of B&Q Graham Bell sent the following message to the employees of B&Q.

Source:https://twitter.com/BandQEmployee/status/1244630663455793152/photo/2

According to this employee “criteria to be part of the furlough includes whether your current role is relevant to the temp. system, length of service, product knowledge and more. An employee can make their line manager aware of their preference but this doesn’t guarantee their outcome.”