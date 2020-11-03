Bosnian politician and ex-con:One gram was one gram when I was selling drugs. Honesty first.

In a day when The U.S. is deciding who is going to be the leader from 2020-2024, we have a news coming from Bosnia, Europe.

Local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held in two weeks, and in the sea of interesting people who are on the lists for candidacy, there is also a former convicted drug dealer.

Abdulah Iljazović from Maoča is a candidate for the Brcko District Assembly, and one Facebook page published a reminder of his past, which is quite unusual for a candidate for a parliamentary seat.

Ilijazovic, however, responded immediately.

“Just so you know, for me a gram was a gram. Honesty first and foremost. My resume is nowhere near ideal. I’m not saying for myself that I’m good. But I want to be good and I want to show that a man can benefit society when surrounded by good people and focus your energy on social well-being, ”-he wrote.

Another politician in Bosnia is also using a different approach to get the votes during the November elections.

Well, I guess guns are still quite popular in a war torn Bosnia.