Booking.com CEO sold $14M worth of stocks 5 days before pulling Q1 guidance

Glenn Fogel, the CEO of Booking Holdings which operates Priceline, Booking.com, Agoda and KAYAK, sold big chunk of Booking Holdings shares on March 4, 20200. Besides him, Millones Peter John Jr (Executive Vice President) sold $3.2M worth of Booking shares and Goulden David Ian (CFO) sold $658,000 worth of shares.

Why is this interesting?

On February 26, 2020 Booking Holdings issued a coronavirus impact hits guidance on earnings before taxes. On that day Booking Holdings stocks were in red some 3%. Which is not too much having in mind that COVID-19 disaster already started and bigger losses were just around the corner.

Back then Fogel said-“While the outlook for global travel in the nearterm is uncertain due to the coronavirus, we will manage the business appropriately to enhance long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Paying attention to “long-term value” is the key here, because just 7 days later Glenn Fogel decided to dump 8,335 shares of Booking Holding stock and pocketed $14.1M.

Five days after he sold his shares Booking Holdings Inc. announced that it is withdrawing its previously announced Q1 2020 financial guidance as a result of the “worsening impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel demand.”

Mr. Fogel again said, “Given the rapidly evolving situation, we are unable at this time to reliably quantify the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our future financial results.”

Then on March 24, in the letter to employees Mr. Fogel boasted that “Board of Directors has voluntarily declined to accept any cash retainer payments during the same time period.”–and he added that:”Every employee has a responsibility to contribute to our cost-saving efforts and be as efficient as possible.”